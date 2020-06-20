Tyler Andrew Whitler
Tyler Andrew Whitler

New Albany - 34, of New Albany, IN passed away. He was born July 10, 1985 in Louisville, KY, and attended St. X, and was a Landscaper for Wayne Landscaping Co. He is survived by his loving parents, Charles and Pattie Whitler, his daughter, Charlie Sue Whitler and his ex-wife, Kristi Gregg Whitler.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted with Arch L. Heady & Son






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
