Tyler Andrew WhitlerNew Albany - 34, of New Albany, IN passed away. He was born July 10, 1985 in Louisville, KY, and attended St. X, and was a Landscaper for Wayne Landscaping Co. He is survived by his loving parents, Charles and Pattie Whitler, his daughter, Charlie Sue Whitler and his ex-wife, Kristi Gregg Whitler.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Arrangements entrusted with Arch L. Heady & Son