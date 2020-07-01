Tyler Charles Gerth
Louisville - Tyler Charles Gerth, (27) of Louisville, passed away Saturday June 27th, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Chuck and Gena Gerth, sisters Brittany Loewen (Joshua), Tiffany Hensley (Byron), five nephews and two neices and countless friends and other family members.
Tyler Gerth was a beloved son, cherished little brother, adored uncle and a trusted friend. Tyler loved watching movies; listening to his vast and diverse record collection, traveling and exploring new places; learning about history through both genealogy research as well as biographies & documentaries; playing and watching a variety of sports; spending time with family & friends; and perhaps most of all, his beloved companion and rescue dog, Jordan. We are devastated that his life was taken was from us far too soon. Tyler was incredibly kind, warm hearted and generous, holding deep convictions and faith. It was this sense of justice that drove Tyler to be part of the peaceful demonstrations advocating for the destruction of the systemic racism within our society's systems. This, combined with his passion of photography led to a strong need within him to be there, documenting the movement, capturing and communicating the messages of peace and justice. While we cannot fathom this life without our happy, curious, hardworking, funny, precious Tyler, we pray that his death would be a turning point and catalyst for peace in the city he loved so much. We ask for your prayers and that the Lord would draw close in our sorrow, but we also ask that his death is not just another statistic of senseless violence.
There will be a Memorial Mass and Visitation for Tyler's family and close friends on Tyler's birthday, Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Raphael The Archangel Catholic Church from 9am to 11am with his Memorial Mass at 11:30am. The family asks that the service be private for friends and family. Social distancing and mask wearing is encouraged. The service will also be live streamed through the church Facebook page for those unable to attend. There will be a public celebration of life for Tyler at a later date to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary gifts to the Tyler Gerth Memorial Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tyler-gerth-memorial-fund
.