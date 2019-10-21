Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Mt. Washington, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Ashton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Wade Ashton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler Wade Ashton Obituary
Tyler Wade Ashton

Louisville - Tyler Wade Ashton, 22, entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Ashton, Sr.; Tyler had a deep Love for Animal's including his fur baby's brothers and sisters; He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Cheryl Ashton; Brother, Brandon Sego; His grandparents, Deborah Ashton, Deborah Ferguson, Doug Sego; Aunt, Dana Sullivan; Special friends Gary and Michelle Gladdish, and Logan Swanson; His funeral service will be held on Friday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with burial following in Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, Ky. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-8pm at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now