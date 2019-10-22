Services
Louisville - Tyler Wade Ashton, 22, entered into rest on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Ashton, Sr.; Tyler had a deep Love for Animal's including his fur baby's brothers and sisters; He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Cheryl Ashton; Brother, Brandon Sego; His grandparents, Deborah Ashton, Deborah Ferguson, Doug Sego; Aunt, Dana Sullivan; Special friends Gary and Michelle Gladdish, and Logan Swanson; His funeral service will be held on Friday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with burial following in Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, Ky. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-8pm at the Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
