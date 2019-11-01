|
|
Tyrone Kevin Bender
Louisville -
Bender, Tyrone Kevin, 59, of Louisville died Thursday October 31, 2019 at Baptist Health East. He was security personnel for the Women's Club of Louisville, a retired chef for the old Cunningham Restaurant and a member of Bethlehem Church.
He is survived by his children; siblings and his mother Mrs. G. Coleman Bender.
His funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Bethlehem Church 1480 S 6th Street. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019