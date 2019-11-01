Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethlehem Church
1480 S 6th Street
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethlehem Church
1480 S 6th Street
Tyrone Kevin Bender

Tyrone Kevin Bender Obituary
Tyrone Kevin Bender

Louisville -

Bender, Tyrone Kevin, 59, of Louisville died Thursday October 31, 2019 at Baptist Health East. He was security personnel for the Women's Club of Louisville, a retired chef for the old Cunningham Restaurant and a member of Bethlehem Church.

He is survived by his children; siblings and his mother Mrs. G. Coleman Bender.

His funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Bethlehem Church 1480 S 6th Street. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
