New Albany - Urban P. "Junie" Zoeller, 97, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Providence retirement home. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church where he was involved in lay ministry, the church choir, and was a member of St. Vincent DePaul. He was past member of the Merry Makers square dance club where he also served as the club treasurer for years. He enjoyed the challenge of puzzles and learning. In his later years, he worked on projects with the Cyber Seniors. He converted reels of home movies into DVDs for a compilation of Zoeller/Uhl family history. He played golf with the "Ol' Goats" group and volunteered occasionally at Fuzzy's Covered Bridge senior tournaments.



Urban was born on July 7, 1921 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Carl U. and Emma M. (Grebner) Zoeller. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita (Uhl) Zoeller; son, Stephen U. Zoeller; and siblings, John "Jack", James, David and Robert, and Margaret "Cis" Drake Veath.



Urban is survived by his children, Mary Ann Zoeller (Phoenix) and Robert J. (Vida) Zoeller (New Albany); and grandchildren, Isabella "Isa" Zoeller and Briella "Brie" Zoeller.



Visitation will be from 3-8 PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in New Albany. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in New Albany.



Contributions in Urban's memory may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul of Holy Family or Hosparus (Hospice of Southern Indiana) for continued service in the community.



