|
|
Urbana Blunk
Louisville - Urbana Blunk, age 85 of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born on August 5, 1934 in Butler County, Kentucky to the late Kelly Estill and Martha Belle (Coy) Blunk. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Lynn Miller, brothers, Evon Conley Blunk and Rauden Blunk.
Urbana had given her life to Jesus Christ at the young age of 4 and serving Him was her greatest passion. She was a Pastor and member of Evangel World Prayer Center. Urbana was in the real estate industry for 42 years serving the last 22 with Semonin Realtors.
She is survived by her daughter, Althea Otis (Steven); son, David Miller; brother, Robert M. Blunk (Era); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a host of beloved and loyal friends.
Services will be private. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Urbana for all at a later date.
The family requests that contributions in Urbana's memory be made to The Lord's Kitchen (1811 Standard Ave, Louisville, KY 40210). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020