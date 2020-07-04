1/1
Ursel L. Renfro
Ursel L. Renfro

Louisville - Ursel L. Renfro, 86, of Louisville, KY passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was born in Turner Station to the late Matthew and Betty DeVore.

Ursel retired from LAP Ford Motor Company after almost 20 years of service. She was a member of Eastside Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Gene Renfro, as well as her brothers Charles and David DeVore.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Ray (Michael), granddaughter Erica Eason (Jacob) and two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Lillian.

She is also survived by her sisters Juanita McClellan (James) and Teresa Graham (Mark) as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be 9 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society in Ursel's memory.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
JUL
11
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

