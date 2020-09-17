Valeri Sobel BornsteinLouisville - Valeri Sobel Bornstein passed away on September 16, 2020, at Baptist East Medical Center in Louisville, Kentucky, after only 4 days of illness in the CCU due to sepsis. She was 69-years young.Valeri was born in Muncie, Indiana. She graduated from Muncie Central High School with honors. Valeri graduated from Syracuse University with a major in journalism where she had a 4.0-grade point average and was Phi Beta Kappa recognition. Valeri was recruited by General Electric to move to Louisville for a career in the National Advertising Department.When Valeri arrived in Louisville in 1973, she was an instant hit. Bill and Valeri had a love at first sight affair and married 4 months later.Valeri was a perfect mother to her daughters, Hilary and Candace, and a perfect wife and life partner to her husband, Billy, for 46 years. She loved her grandchildren, Skye and Cameron, and attended every function and took them on outings all over town constantly.She was fortunate enough to have hundreds of friends and thousands of acquaintances, from all walks of life, all of whom adored her for her wonderful, giving personality, kindness, warm, and compassionate friendship. She was beautiful both physically and spiritually. There was no one who had a larger heart and a more generous loving soul than Valeri.She was an accomplished piano player. She loved golf, tennis and family vacations. Valeri had great style and a feel for fashion. Valeri served on numerous organizations and boards. She was a member of Hadassah, The National Council of Jewish Women and a member of The Temple.Valeri loved art, music, dancing, decorating, her family home, arranging flowers and getting dressed up for functions and events.She loved giving parties at her home for friends. She loved traveling to Arizona and Florida for vacations with friends. She loved family cruises and island vacations and Disneyland.Valeri was also an astute investor and stock picker.Valeri was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Alta Sobel, of Muncie, Indiana.She is survived by her faithful, adoring and loving husband and best friend of 46 years, Bill Bornstein, her two loving daughters, Hilary Pohn (Jordan Pohn) and Candace Bornstein, and her two adoring grandchildren, Skye Pohn and Cameron Byrne, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bert Wolf and Dr. Richard Wolf, and her sister, Shari Sobel, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Graveside services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Temple are appreciated .Bill, Hilary and Candace appreciate the prayers and support given by their closest and dearest friends on Valeri's behalf during the past four difficult days.