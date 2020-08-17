Valeria Hedrick Henthorn
Louisville - Valeria Hedrick Henthorn, 87, of Louisville passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1933 in Louisville to the late Thomas and Matilda (Welch) Hood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin F. Henthorn; and a son in-law, Stoney Price. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Connie Marshall (Ed), Carol Messina (Mike), Debbie Doyle (Brennan), Linda Price, Diane Rausch (Kevin), Cathy Gibson (Jimmie), Rose Garrett (Tom Frye) and Bea (Ed) Aistrop; sons, Michael (Mary), and Gerry Henthorn (Sue); 20 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Funeral service for Mrs. Henthorn will be held at noon on Tuesday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in KY Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff. Visitation will be on Monday from 2-8 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions visitation and services will be for family only. Face mask are required. Friends may leave a condolence at www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
