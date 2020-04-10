|
Valinda Boone
Columbus - Valinda Lea Boone, 65, of Columbus, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Columbus Regional Hospital.
Valinda was born on October 15, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV, to Milton A. and Frieda A. (Waslar) Lawson. They preceded her in death.
She enjoyed traveling, going camping in the RV with her family, and cruises, especially the Mediterranean cruise she and Ed went on. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Valinda earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Indiana University in 1997. Mrs. Boone loved the Lord and was a member of First Lutheran Church. She was also the church's Financial Secretary. Additionally, she served several terms on the church council. She was employed as a financial advisor by Block Advisors for over 13 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth L. Byers Dunagan.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Rev. Edward W. Boone; daughter, Tamitha (Ronald) May of Columbus; brother, Milton A. (Dora) Lawson, Jr. of Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Emily May, Nikki (Joe) Fletcher, Nathan May, Logan Smith, Allison May, Barbara May, and Daphne May; and great-grandchildren, Braelyn, Rosie, Layla, and Colton Fletcher. Also surviving are a niece, Lisa M. (Sean) Turner; and a nephew, John P. Miller.
A celebration of Valinda's life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020