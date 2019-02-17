Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
5505 Bardstown Road
Valjean Krish


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Valjean Krish

Louisville - 89 passed peacefully from this world on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Valjean was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, a past member of Holy Family, a supporter of the Knights of Columbus, a loving wife, caring mother, nurturing Grandma and Mom Krish. She was an amazing woman who always had a smile on her face and laughter on her lips. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Preceding Valjean in death were here husband Theodore J. Krish; son, Charlie Krish; and sisters, Helen Krekel, Mary Jane Brotzge and Jody Howard.

She is survived by her son, Ted Krish, Jr. (Pam); daughters, Mary Lou Pandolfi (Phil), Kathleen Brown (Ronnie) and Margaret Mills (Brian); 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church; 5505 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m., Tuesday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.

Memorial gifts may take the form of a donation in Valjean's honor to either Mass of the Air or Hosparus of Louisville.

Condolences may be shared by going online to www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
