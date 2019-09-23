|
|
Vance Calvin Washburn
Louisville - Vance Calvin Washburn, a man who loved many and was loved by all who knew him, was born in Washington County, Kentucky on September 14th, 1923. His father, Albert, was a sharecropper and his mother, Lula, was a homemaker who kept after Vance and his six siblings. Vance spent his youth working the land, helping plant and harvest corn and tobacco, or pulling fish from the river. In 1948, Vance took a job as a milkman for Plainview Dairy. He delivered milk across Louisville for the next twenty-two years. During this period he met and married his first two wives, Jean Votaw and Aileen Stevens. After his instrumental role in unionizing Plainview Dairy, in 1970 Teamsters Local 783 offered him a position as a business agent. During his career with the Teamsters he organized several prominent local businesses before retiring as president of Local 783 in 1983. Through these and all other chapters of his long, bountiful, rewarding life, Vance was anchored by his sweet temperament, his fierce devotion to family and friends, and his expansive compassion. Vance Washburn passed away in Louisville on September 22nd, eight days after his 96th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Carolin Washburn, and all seven of his children: Dennis Washburn (Pamela), Gary Washburn (Rita), Judy Worner, K.C. Washburn (Bobbie), Roger Washburn (Pam), Tracy Washburn (Roberta), and Michael Washburn (Amy). He is also survived by his youngest sister Nora Gertrude Hudson and by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lastly, he is survived by Susie, Patches, and Rosie, a fat dog and two fat sister-cats. Visitation will be Arch L. Heady at Resthaven (4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218) starting at 3:30pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, with a celebration of life beginning at 6:00pm and a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019