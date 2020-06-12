Dr. Varley E. Wiedeman
Louisville - Dr. Varley E. Wiedeman passed away on Sunday, June 7. Born March 14, 1933 in Oklahoma City, he was raised by adoptive parents Earl & Celia Wiedeman in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
A Korean War-era Navy medical corpsman, on the GI Bill he earned BS & MS degrees at the University of Oklahoma, & in 1964 a PhD in Botany from The University of Texas. He taught 31 years in U of L's Biology Department, teaching & counseling thousands of students, and was the university's first Outstanding Teacher Award recipient. He then worked for Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest until 2013, continuing as a volunteer.
He passionately served his country, church, & students in many ways, always with curiosity & a keen interest in learning.
Varley is survived by sons Wyeth (Evelyn) of Austin, TX & Whitney (Alexandra), serving the U.S. abroad; five grandchildren: Madison, Harper, Sophie, Nayeli, & Corwin; Roberta Wiedeman; and close family friend Wendy Gentry (honorary daughter & sister).
The family requests you please consider making a gift in Varley's honor to Bernheim at www.bernheim.org/donate or to St. Matthews Episcopal Church where a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Louisville - Dr. Varley E. Wiedeman passed away on Sunday, June 7. Born March 14, 1933 in Oklahoma City, he was raised by adoptive parents Earl & Celia Wiedeman in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
A Korean War-era Navy medical corpsman, on the GI Bill he earned BS & MS degrees at the University of Oklahoma, & in 1964 a PhD in Botany from The University of Texas. He taught 31 years in U of L's Biology Department, teaching & counseling thousands of students, and was the university's first Outstanding Teacher Award recipient. He then worked for Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest until 2013, continuing as a volunteer.
He passionately served his country, church, & students in many ways, always with curiosity & a keen interest in learning.
Varley is survived by sons Wyeth (Evelyn) of Austin, TX & Whitney (Alexandra), serving the U.S. abroad; five grandchildren: Madison, Harper, Sophie, Nayeli, & Corwin; Roberta Wiedeman; and close family friend Wendy Gentry (honorary daughter & sister).
The family requests you please consider making a gift in Varley's honor to Bernheim at www.bernheim.org/donate or to St. Matthews Episcopal Church where a memorial service will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.