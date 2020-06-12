Dr. Varley E. Wiedeman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Varley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Varley E. Wiedeman

Louisville - Dr. Varley E. Wiedeman passed away on Sunday, June 7. Born March 14, 1933 in Oklahoma City, he was raised by adoptive parents Earl & Celia Wiedeman in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

A Korean War-era Navy medical corpsman, on the GI Bill he earned BS & MS degrees at the University of Oklahoma, & in 1964 a PhD in Botany from The University of Texas. He taught 31 years in U of L's Biology Department, teaching & counseling thousands of students, and was the university's first Outstanding Teacher Award recipient. He then worked for Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest until 2013, continuing as a volunteer.

He passionately served his country, church, & students in many ways, always with curiosity & a keen interest in learning.

Varley is survived by sons Wyeth (Evelyn) of Austin, TX & Whitney (Alexandra), serving the U.S. abroad; five grandchildren: Madison, Harper, Sophie, Nayeli, & Corwin; Roberta Wiedeman; and close family friend Wendy Gentry (honorary daughter & sister).

The family requests you please consider making a gift in Varley's honor to Bernheim at www.bernheim.org/donate or to St. Matthews Episcopal Church where a memorial service will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved