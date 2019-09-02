|
|
Vaughan Jones
Louisville - Vaughan Jones, age 70 of Louisville passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease. He was born on May 13, 1949 in Louisville to the late B.G. and Mafra Jones. Vaughan was in sales in the packaging industry for over 30 years. He was a very accomplished amateur golfer, playing in 7 US National Public Links Tournaments. He played on a Senior Mini-Tour as a professional. He was a course selector for Golf Digest Magazine. Vaughan is a past member of Persimmon Ridge, Wildwood and Woodhaven Country Clubs. Over the course of his career, he had 13 hole-in-ones.
Vaughan is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sally; sons, Lee Jones and Bradley Jones; step-son, Jeremy Clark; loved like a grandson, Trey Guenther; sisters-in-law, Debbie Marnhout (Gary) and Mary Ellen Fulks; many cousins, nieces and nephews on his wife's side; and many friends, some of whom he loved as brothers.
The family would like to thank Cherokee Park Rehab and Nursing, Dr. Jessie Jenkins and Hosparus for their care of Vaughan during his illness.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 pm on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). A celebration of Vaughan's life will be 11am Friday, September 6th at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville, KY.
Memorials may be made to (). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2019