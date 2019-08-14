Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veda Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veda Mae Bowen


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veda Mae Bowen Obituary
Veda Mae Bowen

Louisville - Veda Mae Bowen, nee Beams, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was a resident of Jefferson Manor Nursing Home. She was born on December 7, 1932 in Campbellsville KY.

Veda was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Gladys Beams, her brother and sister, Junior Beams and Anna Marie Beams and her son, Rob Bowen.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Sherrard (Michael), grandson, Timothy "Jordan" Young and Michael's son, Michael A. Sherrard (Jennifer) and their two children, Olivia and Liam. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Veda's life will be conducted on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Beams Cemetery, in Campbellsville, KY. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.

Veda always believed that "Flowers were useless after the soul is gone." Therefore in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Purffect Day Cat Café, 1741 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205.

Please visit us at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now