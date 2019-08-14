|
|
Veda Mae Bowen
Louisville - Veda Mae Bowen, nee Beams, passed away on August 10, 2019. She was a resident of Jefferson Manor Nursing Home. She was born on December 7, 1932 in Campbellsville KY.
Veda was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Gladys Beams, her brother and sister, Junior Beams and Anna Marie Beams and her son, Rob Bowen.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Sherrard (Michael), grandson, Timothy "Jordan" Young and Michael's son, Michael A. Sherrard (Jennifer) and their two children, Olivia and Liam. She is also survived by many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Veda's life will be conducted on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Beams Cemetery, in Campbellsville, KY. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 4-8pm at Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd.
Veda always believed that "Flowers were useless after the soul is gone." Therefore in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Purffect Day Cat Café, 1741 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205.
Please visit us at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019