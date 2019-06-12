Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vela Cunningham Obituary
Vela Cunningham

Louisville - Vela Cunningham, 98, of Louisville, wife of the late John M. "Buddy" Cunningham, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Masonic Home of Louisville. She was born August 27, 1920 in Coopersville, Ky. the daughter of the late General & Ada Cooper Morrow. Vela was a member of Southeast Christian Church, being one of the original members and owned and operated Cunningham Construction with her husband for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Charlotte Fultz (Ronnie) and Cheryl Novak (John), brothers, Earl, Cassel and Ellis Duncan, grandchildren, Donovan Fultz, Katie Kaylor (Alex) and Amanda Novak, great grandchildren, Ashley, Alex, Savannah and Gabrielle. Five great great grandchildren also survive.

Vela was preceded in death by one grandson, Greg Fultz, sisters, Oleva, Mildred, Glenna, Ella Mae and brothers, Edwin & Dallas.

A service celebrating Vela's life will be held 11:00 am Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Ky. 40241. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 Friday, June 14th at the funeral home.

The family has kindly suggested memorials to Hickory Cove Bible Camp, 170 Ferguson Ln., Taylorsville, N.C. 28681 or hickorycove.org and The Sonshine Center, 18754 Hwy 160, Linefork, Ky. 41833.

Condolences may be made at www.Lmgfuneralhomeeast.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019
