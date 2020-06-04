Velda J. AbernathyLouisville - Velda J. Abernathy, 87, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Jeffersontown. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Wilma Colvin; grandchildren Norris Abernathy and Mack Colvin; 4 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. The Service will be held at Evergreen Dignity Chapel on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00pm. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of service.