Velda J. Abernathy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velda J. Abernathy

Louisville - Velda J. Abernathy, 87, of Louisville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was a member of First Baptist Jeffersontown. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Wilma Colvin; grandchildren Norris Abernathy and Mack Colvin; 4 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends. The Service will be held at Evergreen Dignity Chapel on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00pm. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Evergreen Dignity Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Service
01:00 PM
Evergreen Dignity Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Cemetery
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved