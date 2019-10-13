Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hurstbourne Baptist Church
8800 Shelbyville Road
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Hurstbourne Baptist Church
8800 Shelbyville Road
Velma "Carlene" Milburn


1926 - 2019
Velma "Carlene" Milburn Obituary
Velma "Carlene" Milburn

Louisville -

Velma "Carlene" Milburn, 92, of Louisville, passed away October 11, 2019. She was born December 19, 1926, a daughter of the late Lucile and Garland Ecton. Carlene attended the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville. Carlene was a retired teacher from Ohio and Jefferson County Public Schools.

Carlene is a Christian who loves the Lord and is a member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church. She is a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always dedicated her life to God and her family.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband Frank Lewis Milburn, a brother Harold C. Ecton, a son-in-law John Andrew Rich, a grandson Jack "Jay" Combs, III, and step-grandson Jacob Terry.

Carlene is survived by two daughters, Kay L. Combs (Jack) and Brenda Milburn Bowen (Jim), three grandchildren, Rebekah Shirrell (Barrett), Jessica Abell (David), Ashley Revell (Philip), eight great-grandchildren, Ila, John Case, Rhett, Elouise Mae, Mariel, Lore, Otis and Finley, three step-grandchildren, Christy Terry (Jeff), Jim Bowen, Jr. (Kristi) and Leslie Thrift (Jason) and seven step-great-grandchildren, Joshua, Carson, Trey, Addison, Jeff, Abigail, Charlie, a loving niece and many nephews.

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hurstbourne Baptist Church, 8800 Shelbyville Road with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Hurstbourne Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
