Velma Smith
Miami - Velma Mae Smith, 90 of Miami, FL, formerly of Louisville, KY passed away on Wed, Aug 14. Velma retired after working over 30 years with Phillip Morris Inc. She was a member of Burnett Ave Baptist Church. She was an avid cook, and loved to entertain family and friends. Velma was born on January 29, 1929 in, Greensboro, Alabama to Bester and Ethel (Hernes) Peterson. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Wardell Smith, Sr., daughters, Nellie Mae Woods, Luvenia Turner and son, Ronnie Woods. Velma is survived by her, sons, Charles Woods, and Richard (Patricia) Woods, brothers, Rev Eddie Lee Peterson, and Rev A.C. (Karen) Peterson, sister, Myrtle (John) Reid, and Willa Mae Love. Velma also leaves behind to cherish her memory a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, at Burnett Ave Baptist Church with burial to follow at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019