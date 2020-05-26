Velma "Joni" Westenskow
Louisville - Velma Lois "Joni" Westenskow was unexpectedly called home on Friday, May 22, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. She is reunited in heaven with her parents Wilma and Lloyd Pitcock; beloved siblings Charles Pitcock and Joy Balz, and her precious niece Angela Hardesty. She leaves behind her daughter, Yvette Hourigan Thomas, son-in-law Jerod Thomas, grandson Cade Thomas; sister Nancy Hack; niece Judi Johnson (Wade), nephew Alex Hack-Irvin, great nephews Josh Hardesty (Melissa) and Adam Johnson (Mary Emma); great niece Amanda Dunn (Brandon) and great grand-niece Addilyn. Joni relished her role as a mother above all else, and her family was everything. She cherished her daily talks with her sister. Her special memories of family holidays and vacations together often occupied her thoughts. Born in Tompkinsville, KY on May 29, 1942, she moved to Louisville with her family at age 12, and graduated from Butler High School. She retired from Brown-Forman Corporation after 27 years as an International Relocation Specialist. She was dedicated to her churches, first at Ninth & O Baptist, and later at Springdale Community Church, where she spent many wonderful years with the ladies in her Sunday school class. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, gardening, and laughing all along the way. Joni's quick wit and wry sense of humor will be missed by the many who loved her. She remained feisty, headstrong, and a total diva until the moment she left us. Arch L. Heady at Resthaven is entrusted with arrangements. In light of the current pandemic, the family will have a private gathering on Thursday, but encourages friends to pay their respects or leave condolences at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 28, 2020.