Velvin B. Smith Jr.Louisville - 29, God called his Angel home on August 10, 2020He is survived by his parents, Velvin Sr. and Charlette Smith; children, Anthony and Ayden Smith; sister: Jaylin Smith.Visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 4501 Bardstown Rd, with funeral to follow at 12pm. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the funeral is limited to 50 people. Services will live stream @www.adporters.com