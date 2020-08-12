1/1
Velvin B. Smith Jr.
Velvin B. Smith Jr.

Louisville - 29, God called his Angel home on August 10, 2020

He is survived by his parents, Velvin Sr. and Charlette Smith; children, Anthony and Ayden Smith; sister: Jaylin Smith.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, 4501 Bardstown Rd, with funeral to follow at 12pm. Burial will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the funeral is limited to 50 people. Services will live stream @www.adporters.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
AUG
15
Funeral
12:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
Funeral services provided by
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
