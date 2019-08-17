|
Vena Sue Mullins Marks
Louisville - Vena Sue Mullins Marks, 68, of Louisville passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 with her family by her side at the Jefferson Manor Nursing Home. A native of Louisville, she was born the daughter of the late Oliver and Bernice Mullins.
She was the owner of Vena Marks & Associates (VMA) for over 20 years. She then became the Chief Financial Officer for The Party Source in Northern KY until she retired. She was passionate about her family, work, friends, and her animals. She also loved to travel.
Along with her parents, Vena was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Hoffer; and her granddaughter, Kayla Cash.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Jeff (Sue); Greg (Lori) Marks; her daughter, Marlo (Jerry) Davis; and her grandchildren, Abby, Ben, Jordan, Jackson, Zach, Connor Marks; and Cody and Ryann Davis.
Funeral Services for Vena will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home. The burial will be private.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made in honor of Vena to the KY Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019