Vene C. Weissert, Jr.
Louisville - WEISSERT JR, Vene C., 87, of Louisville, passed away May 29, 2020.
Vene was retired from Clark Electric. He was very active with the Kosair Shrine Temple, having operated The Fez for over 35 years. Vene was a 60-year member of Shawnee Masonic Lodge #830 and Valley of Louisville Scottish Rite.
His sweet and gentle nature will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Weissert; infant son, Vene C. Weissert III; and parent Vene C. and Wanda Weissert, Sr.
Vene is survived by his daughter, Wanda Ferrell and grandson, Benjamin Ferrell (Brittany) and great grandson, Asher.
Visitation will be 4-7:30pm Thursday and after 10am Friday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 11am Friday at the funeral home followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities, The Epilepsy Foundation, and the Alzheimer's Association.
Louisville - WEISSERT JR, Vene C., 87, of Louisville, passed away May 29, 2020.
Vene was retired from Clark Electric. He was very active with the Kosair Shrine Temple, having operated The Fez for over 35 years. Vene was a 60-year member of Shawnee Masonic Lodge #830 and Valley of Louisville Scottish Rite.
His sweet and gentle nature will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Weissert; infant son, Vene C. Weissert III; and parent Vene C. and Wanda Weissert, Sr.
Vene is survived by his daughter, Wanda Ferrell and grandson, Benjamin Ferrell (Brittany) and great grandson, Asher.
Visitation will be 4-7:30pm Thursday and after 10am Friday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. Funeral service will be 11am Friday at the funeral home followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities, The Epilepsy Foundation, and the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.