Venis WhiteLouisville - Venis White, 67, entered into rest on August 15th, 2020.She was met at the gates of heaven by her parents, Roscoe and Betty white; sister, Sandy; niece, Celesa.Venis leaves behind her children, Jason White and Tabatha Johnson; siblings, Tinze White (Renee), Gary White, Pam White (Frank), and Troy White (Magen) She also leaves her grandchildren Abbi White, London Johnson; and many loving Nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and significant other Lisa Stay.The family has entrusted Advantage funeral home with the arrangements. A celebration of life for Venis will be held at a later date.