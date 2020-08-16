1/1
Venis White
Venis White

Louisville - Venis White, 67, entered into rest on August 15th, 2020.

She was met at the gates of heaven by her parents, Roscoe and Betty white; sister, Sandy; niece, Celesa.

Venis leaves behind her children, Jason White and Tabatha Johnson; siblings, Tinze White (Renee), Gary White, Pam White (Frank), and Troy White (Magen) She also leaves her grandchildren Abbi White, London Johnson; and many loving Nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and significant other Lisa Stay.

The family has entrusted Advantage funeral home with the arrangements. A celebration of life for Venis will be held at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
