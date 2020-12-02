1/1
Venita Jones
1961 - 2020
Venita Jones

Louisville - Venita Delois Jones, 59, passed away November 30, 2020 at Norton Women and Children's Hospital. Venita was the daughter of Claude and Annie Jones of Valley Station, Kentucky.

Venita was born on April 15, 1961 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C. She was a member of Meadowlawn Baptist Church in Valley Station. She was raised in the Fort Knox and Valley Station area and was a 1979 graduate of Valley High School. She had two particularly close friends from her high school days, Christine Allen and Sandra Gage.

Left to cherish her memory is her one and only son, Bryce Kellar; parents, Claude (Lamar) and Annie L. Jones; a sister, Cathy J. (Randall) Well; brothers, John David (Sharon), William Allen, and Anthony L. (Christine) Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Venita will be laid to rest in Bethany Memorial Cemetery, but due to current restrictions, services will be private by invitation only.

The family of Venita wishes to thank everyone for their calls, cards, prayers and expressions of empathy or sympathy.




Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
