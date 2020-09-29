Vera E. Trinkle
New Albany - Vera E. Trinkle, 91, of New Albany passed away Friday at Diversicare Providence. She was a homemaker and loved to garden and spending time with family.
She is survived by her grandchildren-John Paul Malott, Jessie Malott, Joshua Kinberger (Amy); step-grand daughter- Amanda Malott; Nephews and Nieces- Steven Miller (Jean), Sharon Mull, Melinda Hobson, Robert D. Neideffer, 2 great-grandchildren and several great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband- John R. Trinkle; daughter- Paula Malott; parents- Jesse and Grace Miller; brother- Clement Miller and 1 great-nephew.
Visitation will be on Thursday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes from 10:00 AM -12:00 PM with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 PM. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Relay For Life
-Salem Chapter, The ALS Association or the Alzheimer's Association
.