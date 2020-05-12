Vera L. (Bowman) Brugh
New Albany - Vera L. Bowman Brugh, 86, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Vera was a member of the VFW Post 1693 Women's Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 42 in Floyds Knobs. She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church and worked for many years at the old Gateway Store in the meat department.
She was born on December 10, 1933 in Floyds Knobs, Indiana to the late Albert and Edna (Rothfuss) Bowman. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Woodrow Brugh; and her brothers and sisters.
Vera is survived by her loving son, Paul Douglas (Brenda) Brugh; grandchildren, Stacey Nelson and Amy (Steve) Brugh-Reinhardt; great-grandchildren, Ashley Brugh, Gavin Nelson and Gracelyn Hollins; and great-great-grandchild, Sophie Brugh-Wright.
Private Services will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.