Vera Mae Wolf
Louisville - Vera Mae Wolf, 91, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at Episcopal Church Home. She was born on April 3, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Bauer. Vera was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Prior to her retirement, she was an Administrative Assistant in the Facilities Management Department of University of Louisville.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley R. Wolf, Sr.; her parents; stepdaughter, Kathleen (Dave) Ferguson; and a brother, Ralph Bauer.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Chris (Lisa) Hartung and William J. "Trey" (Amie) Hartung; stepchildren, Linda S. Wolf, Judith A. (Jack) Miller, and Stanley R. Wolf, Jr., and grandson, William Joseph (Danielle) Hartung IV.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate care and support provided by the staff of Episcopal Church Home.
Her Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00pm Friday March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Ln., Louisville, KY, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Thursday March 14 from 3:00-7:00pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made as memorial contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019