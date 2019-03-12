Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
508 Breckenridge Ln.,
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Wolf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Mae Wolf


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vera Mae Wolf Obituary
Vera Mae Wolf

Louisville - Vera Mae Wolf, 91, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at Episcopal Church Home. She was born on April 3, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Bauer. Vera was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Prior to her retirement, she was an Administrative Assistant in the Facilities Management Department of University of Louisville.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley R. Wolf, Sr.; her parents; stepdaughter, Kathleen (Dave) Ferguson; and a brother, Ralph Bauer.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Chris (Lisa) Hartung and William J. "Trey" (Amie) Hartung; stepchildren, Linda S. Wolf, Judith A. (Jack) Miller, and Stanley R. Wolf, Jr., and grandson, William Joseph (Danielle) Hartung IV.

The family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate care and support provided by the staff of Episcopal Church Home.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00pm Friday March 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Ln., Louisville, KY, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Thursday March 14 from 3:00-7:00pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made as memorial contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now