A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burnett Ave. Baptist Church
6800 So. Hurstbourne Pkwy
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
live streamed at www.burnettavebapt.com
Verna B. Burks

Verna B. Burks Obituary
Verna B. Burks

Louisville - 89, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

She was a member of 1st Baptist Church Jeffersontown and retired from G.E.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie A. Burks; children, Michael H. Burks, Richard W. Burks; grandson, Evan L. Bennett.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Burks Simmons (Byron), Kenneth A. Burks (Cassandra Redd), Leslye B. Bennett (Eric Sr.), Steven A. Burks (Dory); sister, Mary L. Cole; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. Due to Covid19, there will be a viewing at Burnett Ave. Baptist Church, 6800 So. Hurstbourne Pkwy. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 9am-12 noon. The public can view; however, the family will not be present. Funeral services will be live streamed Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 12 noon at www.burnettavebapt.com. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
