Verna Jean Adams (Pigg)
Louisville - Verna Jean Adams (Pigg) passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Hosparus Health.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Pigg, mother, Pearl Pigg Scearce, brother, Raymond Pigg Adams, sister-in-law, Juanita Adams and sister, Shirley Botkins.
Verna was a longtime member of Edenside Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, until its closure in 2014 as well as a member of The Episcopal Church of the Advent. She was a graduate of Ahrens High School. She was an Artist at John B. Taylor Ceramics for many years which later became Louisville Stoneware. She worked for 15 years at Our Lady of Peace Hospital in the Arts and Crafts Department. She was one of the founding members of Highland Community Ministries since its inception in 1970 until her death. She was Chair of Elders at Edenside Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, where she was a member since the age of 14 where she was very involved in many activities over the years until it closed in 2014. She moved to Highlands Court in 2003 where she did the monthly decorating for the holidays. She delivered Meals on Wheels " to all the old people", she was one of the old people and she was always available to help any neighbours in need. She was known for her face painting at many events over the years.
She is survived by her sisters, Beverly P. LaHue (Richard) and Sue P. Ritman (Roger Cossavella) and five nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 24 from 4-8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Septemeber 25 at 11AM at The Episcopal Church of the Advent, 901 Baxter Ave. Burial will be private for family only.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Episcopal Church of the Advent or Deer Park Baptist Church, 1733 Bardstown Road, 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019