W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
Verna Lee Jones Obituary
Verna Lee Jones

Louisville -

Jones, Verna Lee, of Louisville died Wednesday April 17, 2019 at her home. She was a retired cafeteria worker for DuPont Manuel High School and a member of Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include a sister Ann Moody and several nieces and nephews which include Edward Johnson, Jr. and Michael E. Hollins.

Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave., with burial in Zachery Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
