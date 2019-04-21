|
|
Verna Lee Jones
Louisville -
Jones, Verna Lee, of Louisville died Wednesday April 17, 2019 at her home. She was a retired cafeteria worker for DuPont Manuel High School and a member of Portland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include a sister Ann Moody and several nieces and nephews which include Edward Johnson, Jr. and Michael E. Hollins.
Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave., with burial in Zachery Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019