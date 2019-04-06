Verna M. Payne Roggenkamp Traub



New Albany - Verna M. Payne Roggenkamp Traub, 90, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away on April 3, 2019 at Bennett Place in New Albany.



Funeral service will be held at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Mark Darnstaedt of Shepherd of the Hills LCMS, Edwardsville, Indiana, officiating. Burial will follow in Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Indiana. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 7, 2019 and from 9:00 A.M. till service time on Monday, April 8, 2019 both at the funeral home.



Verna was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 16, 1929. She grew up in New Albany, Indiana and attended New Albany High School. She worked as a sales associate for Stewart Dry Goods in Louisville. She enjoyed singing, gardening, needlecrafts and making greeting cards. She was an avid reader. Verna took great pride in her home and family.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Kenneth Roggenkamp, and her second husband, Herbert Traub. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Anna M. Payne; and her siblings, John, Forrest, Harvey, Ann, Robert, Richard, Thomas, Howard, James, Norma and Russell.



Verna is survived by her sons, Ken (Sandra) Roggenkamp, of San Antonio, Texas, and Russ (Carol) Roggenkamp of Gautier, Mississippi; daughters, Ann Sentman of Monument, Colorado, Kathy (Joe) Dooley of Charlestown, Indiana, Peggy Masnica of Jeffersonville, Indiana and Lori (Jim) Paris of Jeffersonville, Indiana. She has 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Memorial donations may be made to the Jeffersonville Township Public Library Foundation, 211 East Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, Indiana 47130, or electronically at https://jefflibraryfoundation.org/donate.



Verna's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Kindred Hospice of Jeffersonville and to the staff and residents of Bennett Place in New Albany for their loving care and patience.