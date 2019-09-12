Services
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
Louisville - Vernie Mae Abell, 93, was born on June 10, 1926 in Larue County Kentucky to the late Alfred and Mayme (Skaggs) Thompson, and passed away on Wednesday September 11, 2019. She was a former employee of the old powder plant in Indiana; and a member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 73 years, Austin Abell; sons, Phil Abell (Debra) and Dennis Abell (Shirley); and a granddaughter, Lauren Abell. Funeral service for Mrs. Vernie Abell will be held at 10 am Monday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2-7 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
