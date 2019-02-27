|
|
Vernie Page
Fredericksburg - Vernie R. Page, 94 years of age died Saturday February 23rd, with his family at his side. Vernie was born in Columbia, Kentucky to the late Ollie and Georgie (Dooley) Page, the youngest of five sons. The family moved to Jeffersonville, Indiana in 1924 and he graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1941. Vernie married his sweetheart, Katherine Hunt Page in 1947 and was married for 59 years until her death in 2006. He was retired from Colgate Palmolive Company, a WWII veteran of the Navy Air Corp, member of Jeffersonville Knights of Columbus #1348, and longtime parishioner at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Clarksville, Indiana. He was known for his integrity, generosity, sense of humor, love of family, IU basketball and loved a good game of Euchre. Vernie touched many lives as a Football and Basketball coach at St. Anthony's, and as a Clarksville Little League Baseball coach. He served the community faithfully by assisting in the establishment of the St. Anthony's soup kitchen in Louisville, Kentucky with Friar James Fields and was instrumental in developing the local CYO Football league. He was also a proud recipient of the St. John Bosco Award.
Survivors include: Three children; Carol Page, Steve Page (Debbie), and David Page. Three Grandchildren; Stephanie McKnight (Jason), Justin Page (Mickey), and Mary Page (Wade). Five Great grandchildren; Isabella, Landon, Skylar, Evelyn and Jolene along with many friends and extended family members.
A Memorial Reception will be held from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm Sunday March 3rd, at Kraft Funeral Service 708 E. Spring Street in New Albany. Funeral Liturgy 12:00 noon Monday March 4, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 316 North Sherwood Avenue, Clarksville, Indiana. Cremation was chosen. Private entombment will be in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park Chapel of the Cross. Expressions to: in Memory of Vernie R. Page. Online condolences to: www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019