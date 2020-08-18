Vernon Edward Kiesler
Vernon Edward Kiesler, 94, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born May 14, 1926, to Joseph and Edna Kiesler of Greenville, Indiana.
He retired as a caretaker from the Housing Authority of New Albany in 1988 and moved to Florida where he lived near Inverness, FL, for the next 28 years before returning to live in Indiana in 2016.
He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Clarksville, IN, and was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Lecanto, FL and Jeffersonville, IN. He also was a member of the Elks Club of Inverness, FL.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, working jigsaw puzzles, growing his tomatoes, and playing cards.
Vernon is survived by his four children, Linda (Mike Tremmel) Kiesler of Acworth, GA; Dolores Kiesler of Lehigh Acres, FL; Beverly (Keith) Hack of Georgetown, IN, and Kevin (Donna) Kiesler of Clarksville, IN; a brother Melvin Kiesler of Georgetown, IN and a sister Phyllis Ann Huber of Jeffersonville, IN. He was preceded in death by two brothers Henry and Carl Kiesler, and three sisters Bernice Paul, Mildred Bierman, and Evelyn Kiesler. He also is survived by a step-grandson and family.
He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements are being made through Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service.