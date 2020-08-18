1/1
Vernon Edward Kiesler
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Edward Kiesler

Vernon Edward Kiesler, 94, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Baptist Health Floyd. He was born May 14, 1926, to Joseph and Edna Kiesler of Greenville, Indiana.

He retired as a caretaker from the Housing Authority of New Albany in 1988 and moved to Florida where he lived near Inverness, FL, for the next 28 years before returning to live in Indiana in 2016.

He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Clarksville, IN, and was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Lecanto, FL and Jeffersonville, IN. He also was a member of the Elks Club of Inverness, FL.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, working jigsaw puzzles, growing his tomatoes, and playing cards.

Vernon is survived by his four children, Linda (Mike Tremmel) Kiesler of Acworth, GA; Dolores Kiesler of Lehigh Acres, FL; Beverly (Keith) Hack of Georgetown, IN, and Kevin (Donna) Kiesler of Clarksville, IN; a brother Melvin Kiesler of Georgetown, IN and a sister Phyllis Ann Huber of Jeffersonville, IN. He was preceded in death by two brothers Henry and Carl Kiesler, and three sisters Bernice Paul, Mildred Bierman, and Evelyn Kiesler. He also is survived by a step-grandson and family.

He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are being made through Spring Valley Funeral and Cremation Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Valley Funeral Home - Louisville
719 East Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-742-8016
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved