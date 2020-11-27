1/1
Vernon Higgs
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon Higgs

Louisville - Vernon E. "Sonny" Higgs Age 84 February 2, 1936-November 21, 2020. Born to Beulah Haws and John C. Higgs in Decatur, Il.

Vern had a work ethic like no other, was an intense competitor, had the moxy to ask to take his college exams orally, always had a posse to get into mischief with, was unapologetically himself, made friends everywhere and loved a good deal. He made sure once you met him you were not going to forget him. Nothing embarrassed him, and he always had a quick quip to soften any sting.

As a child he collected scrap wood, put it in orange crates and went door to door selling it, collected discarded bikes repaired and sold them, ate with hobos in hobo camps, was a gandy dancer for the railroad, a volunteer fireman, was sent off to David Lipscomb Baptist College to be a minister by a group of well meaning church members - but he thought about it and hopped off the train before making it to Nashville, was an ironworker, a computer systems analyst, won awards at his children's athletic banquets, sat on his neighbor Ernie Pyle's lap in Dana Point, In, played basketball with Ted Cassidy (later Lurch of the Adams Family) at Stetson University, played against U of L's Charlie Tyra (Stetson was whipped soundly in spite of having the tallest front line in the country), played semi-pro baseball for the Deland Red Hats (farm team for the Boston Red Sox), and had his straw drawn to caddy for Babe Didrickson at the Decatur Country Club.

He married Martha Hennessy the love of his life. He missed her desperately after her death last year.

As a father Vern never let you beat him at anything until you could. He was tough and tender. He would do anything for you and that was mostly repair things around your house. He was not demanding but you knew what he expected and it felt good to make him proud.

Vern loved being a Papa and had lots of adventures with his grandkids. Teaching them to seine in Beargrass Creek, taking them hiking and canoeing along Harrods Creek, playing tennis with them at their place in Florida and fixing them the best pancakes ever.

He got to meet his first great grandchild in early October. He was excited and overjoyed to meet her.

He is survived by daughter Pam (Jim Martin), son Mike Higgs, grandchildren, Hank Martin (Hannah), Anna Lovelace (Brendan), Zach and Campbell Higgs. Great granddaughter Harlow Grace Martin. Sister Joey H. Blake.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a service will not be held at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Ratterman & Sons
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved