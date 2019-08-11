|
|
Vernon Robert Gagel
Floyds Knobs - Vernon Robert Gagel, 73, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was originally from Valley Station, Kentucky, and was a 1964 graduate of Valley High School. Vernon was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and retired from Cardinal Lithographing after more than 40 years. He was also a member of the NRA. Vernon loved his family, traveling, farming, gardening, pets, and the Old West. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandie Foust-Gagel; his parents, Herman W. Gagel Sr. and Nealie B. Gagel; three sisters, Alvenia M. Erickson, Mildred J. Cook and Alice E. Hendley; and two brothers, Herman W. Gagel and Delbert L. Gagel.
Survivors include his three daughters, Regina Dalton (Patrick), Amanda Main (Leighton) and Tabitha Lewis (Tommy); stepchildren Michael Walker (Bridgette) and Jamie Heinz (Frank); and eight grandchildren, Austin, Alaina, Presley, Aidan, Bode, Lauren, Lindsay and Andrew. He is also survived by two brothers, James W. Gagel (Rosie) and Henry M. Gagel (Pam); sister, Violet M. Hendley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, 1119 East Market Street, New Albany, Indiana, 47150. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019