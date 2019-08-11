Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Gagel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Robert Gagel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Robert Gagel Obituary
Vernon Robert Gagel

Floyds Knobs - Vernon Robert Gagel, 73, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was originally from Valley Station, Kentucky, and was a 1964 graduate of Valley High School. Vernon was a devoted father, grandfather and brother. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and retired from Cardinal Lithographing after more than 40 years. He was also a member of the NRA. Vernon loved his family, traveling, farming, gardening, pets, and the Old West. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandie Foust-Gagel; his parents, Herman W. Gagel Sr. and Nealie B. Gagel; three sisters, Alvenia M. Erickson, Mildred J. Cook and Alice E. Hendley; and two brothers, Herman W. Gagel and Delbert L. Gagel.

Survivors include his three daughters, Regina Dalton (Patrick), Amanda Main (Leighton) and Tabitha Lewis (Tommy); stepchildren Michael Walker (Bridgette) and Jamie Heinz (Frank); and eight grandchildren, Austin, Alaina, Presley, Aidan, Bode, Lauren, Lindsay and Andrew. He is also survived by two brothers, James W. Gagel (Rosie) and Henry M. Gagel (Pam); sister, Violet M. Hendley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, 1119 East Market Street, New Albany, Indiana, 47150. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now