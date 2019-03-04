|
Verona Jean Dutton
Louisville - Verona Jean Dutton, 86, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on March 2, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Verona is survived by her daughter Lynn Milligan (Wayne), granddaughters Alison Milligan Howard (Kevin) and Ashley Milligan, great grandsons Christian and Cameron Howard, all of Louisville, brother Roy Birch of Decatur, IL, sisters-in-law Ruth Riley of Eldorado, IL, and Veldene Jerrels of Cave-In-Rock, IL. She was also very close to many nieces and nephews.
Verona was born June 26, 1932, to the late Eugene and Lacie Hardesty Birch in Sparks Hill, IL, one of seven children. Her siblings were Charlie, Bill, Wilma, Roy, JoAnn, and Bonnie, all of whom, other than Roy, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Hansel Dutton, in 2004.
Verona graduated from Cave-In-Rock High School. She enjoyed many years of work at Shewmaker Elementary, Rigsby & Barnard Quarry, and the Hardin County Highway Department, from which she retired, all in Hardin County, IL.
While living in Illinois, Verona was an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Cave-In-Rock, and Cave-In-Rock United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School. She often spoke of her faith with family and friends. After her retirement, she enjoyed quilting and other activities at the Golden Circle Senior Center, also in Hardin County. More recently, she was a member of the Winsome Sunday School Class at Hurstbourne Baptist Church, Louisville.
Verona's only daughter, Lynn, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were the joy of her life. She lived in Lynn and Wayne's home the last 17 years of her life, and in recent years her joy was being Grammy to Christian and Cameron. She loved giving candy bars to Christian and helping care for Cameron several days each week.
Visitation for Verona is scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm on March 6, 2019, at Rose & Gilbert Funeral Home, Rosiclare, IL. The funeral will follow at 1 pm, officiated by Reverend Stan Pennell. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cave-In-Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International.
The family would like to thank the compassionate and professional nursing staff at Baptist Health Louisville and Hosparus Health, Louisville, and Drs. Jeffrey Bumpous, Lara Fakunle, Danielle Humphrey, Richard Hefner, and Stephen Richards, all of the Louisville area.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 4, 2019