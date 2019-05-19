|
|
Veronica Carole (Hampton) Calvert
Louisville - Veronica Carole (Hampton) Calvert of Louisville, Kentucky, passed from this world on the evening of May 15th, 2019, after a long struggle with complications from vascular dementia.
Carole was born to Joseph and Mary (Faller) Hampton in Louisville, Kentucky on August 16th, 1939, the eldest of three sisters. She spent the majority of her younger life in Louisville, Kentucky where she graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1957, then completed her training as a Registered Nurse in 1960 at Saint Joseph's Infirmary Nursing Program. She worked in orthopedics at Saint Joseph's Infirmary where she met her husband, Everett McClellan "Jack" Calvert, who proceeded her in death in 1990. Carole was a devoted wife, mother of two, grandmother of five, and a great-grandmother. She traveled extensively around the world, including several years living in Cairo, Egypt, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Later in life she returned to nursing, graduating again from the University of Kentucky College of Nursing. She subsequently worked at Louisville's Nazareth Home until her retirement. Her Catholic faith was a central part of her life; she was an active member and volunteer at Louisville's Saint Therese of Lisieux, the Catholic Community of Saint Francis of Assisi, and finally Saint Raphael the Archangel parishes.
Carole is survived by her sons Greg Calvert, wife Dana (Christiansen), and their children Jessica and Jack of Blacksburg, Virginia; and Brian Calvert, wife Dawn (Horseman), children Whitney, Shelby, and Andrew, and great-grand child Maddie of Tampa, Florida. She is also survived by her loving sisters who cared for her daily to the end, Judy (Hampton) Mueller and husband Frank; and Mary Joel "Cookie" (Hampton) Kessler and her husband Cliff. She has a large extended family that she enjoyed and loved very much.
Visitation will be at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue, Louisville, KY 40204 from 5 PM to 8 PM on Monday, May 20th, 2019.
A funeral mass will be offered at Saint Raphael the Archangel Catholic Parish, 2141 Lancashire Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205 at 10 AM on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019. A graveside service will follow at Saint Michael's Cemetery on Ellison Avenue, with a gathering at Saint Raphael's Raphael Room after that.
A very special thank you to the staffs of Kentucky ElderLaw, Nazareth Home-Clifton, and Hosparus Health of Louisville for their guidance, care, and compassion throughout her illness. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Hosparus Health (https://www.hosparushealth.org/donate) so they may continue their life-care work for others.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019