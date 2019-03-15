|
Veronica "Ronnie" L. Frederick
Louisville - Veronica Loray Frederick went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 13, 2019. She was born October 19,1924, in St. Louis MO, to Herbert J. Jacobs and Gladys Loray Nevius, and played basketball at Wood River High School in Illinois. After graduating, and during World War II, Ronnie worked at the Remington Ammunition Plant in Alton, IL. She married Louisville native Gilbert O'Neil Frederick, Jr. in June 1945. Gil and Ronnie built a successful business of 6 bowling centers and enjoyed 61 happy years together until Gilbert passed away in 2006. Ronnie was a golfer, a traveler, a bowler, and a bicyclist, even touring Europe on her bicycle when she was in her 60s. She loved parties and was a fabulous dancer, well into her older years. She was an excellent card player, and enjoyed many games with her girlfriends, family, and grandchildren. In her final years, she enjoyed some success as a freelance food crictic.
Ronnie leaves behind her children, Diane (Ron) Moore and Dennis Frederick, 5 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, preceding her in death were her siblings Eva Lee (Jimmy) Nunn and Marion (Eleanor) Jacobs.
Ronnie (Miss Veronica) was blessed these last five years with kind, competent, and loving personal caregivers, and the family expresses its sincere thanks and appreciation for each of them.
Visitation Sunday, March 17, 2:00 - 3:00 pm Celebration of Life Service immediately following at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd Louisville, KY
If you wish, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to First Christian Church/Lusofona Outreach, 160 Lorena Ave., Wood River, IL 62095.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019