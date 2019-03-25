Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
For more information about
Vertie Cutrera
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Paul II
3521 Goldsmith Lane Campus
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vertie Cutrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vertie Jacobs Brooks Cutrera


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vertie Jacobs Brooks Cutrera Obituary
Vertie Jacobs Brooks Cutrera

Louisville - Vertie Cutrera went to her heavenly home on March 22, 2019. She was born to the late James and Blaine Jacobs on December 25, 1924. The last surviving of 14 children. She was a wonderful Mother and Granny. Retired from Sears and Roebuck. Faith and Family meant everything to her. Enjoyed to dance and garden.

Preceded in death by her husband Anthony (Tony) Cutrera, daughters Joyce Laslie, Linda Belden, grand daughter Katie Littrell, sons-in-law Mike Laslie and Ronnie Milliner.

She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Susan Milliner, Donna Littrell (Pat), son-in-law Vance Belden, step daughter Pat Corsini (Joe). 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A visitation will be at Arch L. Heady Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday March 26 from 12-8pm. Funeral Mass will be said at St. John Paul II on Wednesday, March 27 at 11am, 3521 Goldsmith Lane Campus with burial to follow at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donatioins be made to Camp Care, in memory of Katie Littrell, P.O. Box 35072, Charlotte, NC 28235. Craig Hospital in memory of Mike Laslie, 3425 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO 80113, or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now