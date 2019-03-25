|
Vertie Jacobs Brooks Cutrera
Louisville - Vertie Cutrera went to her heavenly home on March 22, 2019. She was born to the late James and Blaine Jacobs on December 25, 1924. The last surviving of 14 children. She was a wonderful Mother and Granny. Retired from Sears and Roebuck. Faith and Family meant everything to her. Enjoyed to dance and garden.
Preceded in death by her husband Anthony (Tony) Cutrera, daughters Joyce Laslie, Linda Belden, grand daughter Katie Littrell, sons-in-law Mike Laslie and Ronnie Milliner.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Susan Milliner, Donna Littrell (Pat), son-in-law Vance Belden, step daughter Pat Corsini (Joe). 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A visitation will be at Arch L. Heady Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday March 26 from 12-8pm. Funeral Mass will be said at St. John Paul II on Wednesday, March 27 at 11am, 3521 Goldsmith Lane Campus with burial to follow at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donatioins be made to Camp Care, in memory of Katie Littrell, P.O. Box 35072, Charlotte, NC 28235. Craig Hospital in memory of Mike Laslie, 3425 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO 80113, or to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 25, 2019