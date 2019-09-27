|
|
Vicdan Akaydin Senler, M.D.
Louisville - 88, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on November 13, 1930, in Kayseri, Turkey.
Upon graduation from Ankara University School of Medicine in 1955, Vicdan came to the U.S. to continue her medical training, with intent to return home afterward. But fate had other plans. While in Iowa, she met her future husband, Osman, also a native of Turkey. Following two years of initial training, the newlyweds moved to Louisville. There she completed residencies in Pediatrics and Psychiatry, followed by a fellowship in Child Psychiatry. Throughout this busy time in her training, she also had three children. During the early part of her career, including 13 years in private practice, she achieved dual Board certification in Adult and Child Psychiatry. She then joined the VA Medical Staff where she worked for 15 years, retiring in 2005 at the age of 74. Through the years, Vicdan really enjoyed teaching as a valued member of the U of L clinical faculty. She absolutely loved her vocation.
In addition to her busy career, she was the heart and soul of our home. She was an incredible wife and mother who truly loved taking care of her family. She always put the needs of others before her own. One of her great joys was cooking, so being hungry around her was not an option. It was common to have house guests from Turkey, and weekends were typically filled with large gatherings of family, friends and laughter. She also treasured time spent with close friends and colleagues over the years. She was truly one of a kind and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her son, Seyhan Senler, M.D. (Tonya) of Louisville; daughter, Oya Boscacci (Kevin) of Indianapolis; daughter-in-law, Jackie Senler; grandchildren, Alex Senler, Eric Senler, Mia Boscacci, and Taylan Senler; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years (Osman); eldest child (Tufan); and 6 siblings. At her request, there will be no public funeral.
Her family will hold a private Celebration of Life.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019