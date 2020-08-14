1/1
Vickey Katherine Mahoney
Vickey Katherine Mahoney

Louisville - Vickey Katherine Mahoney, 75, passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1944 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Seymour and Helen Scharf Beswick. Vickey was preceded in death by her sons, Charles, Michael and Chris Mahoney; grandson, Caleb Mahoney; and sister, Pam Morris. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd D. Mahoney; son Brent A. Mahoney (Tina); daughters, Andrea R. Gandolfo (David), Carla J. Dowell (Steve); siblings, Pat Blackman (Jerry), David Beswick, Joe Beswick (Frankie), Theresa McCleid (Bob); brother-in-law, Barry Morris; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm, Monday August 17, 2020, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of Vickey to Hosparus of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
