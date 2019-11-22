|
|
Vicki Irene Harmon
Vicki Irene Harmon, age 56, formerly of Woodsfield, Ohio, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Harmon of Woodsfield, Ohio.
She is survived by her mother, Jo Ann, of Woodsfield, Ohio, sister Ann (Buck) Chewing of Woodsfield, Ohio, brother Gus (Denise) Harmon of Tyler, Texas, nieces Leslie Chewing of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sarah (Scott) Harmon of Marysville, Washington, nephew Tyler (Brittany) Harmon of Tyler, Texas, and great nieces Bridgett and Tinley Harmon of Tyler, Texas, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Also closest friends Cassandra Dunning, Jamie Campbell and Shelby Stirn of Louisville, Kentucky.
Vicki was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodsfield, Ohio where she was saved and baptized. She was an accountant for 25 years for different firms in Louisville. She had the best heart and touched so many with her sweet demeanor. One word people would say about Vicki was she was always jovial.
Vicki was a cat aficionado. She loved all cats. If you had a cat, she loved you as well. She rescued cats, kept some, and helped place others in good homes. She supported a couple of animal shelters.
Vicki was a die-hard Cincinnati Bengal fan. She believed that they would win every game. Win or lose her love and support for the Bengals never wavered.
There will be a memorial dinner and remembrance for Vicki by all her friends and co-workers in Louisville in the near future. Any donations can be made in her honor to:
The Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Rd., Louisville, KY 40245.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 27, 2019