Vicki Lynne (Bunton) Byers
Louisville - Vicki Lynne (Bunton) Byers, age, 74, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Baptist Health with family by her side.
Vicki was an Event Designer around the city of Louisville for over 20 years.
Vicki was a member of Crescent Hill Christian Church, past president of the Fillies. Inc., current member of Fillies, Inc., former member of the Kentucky Derby Festival Board of Directors, Younger Women's Club of St. Matthews, Women's Club of Louisville, Kentucky Society of Association Executives, Sales and Marketing Associates, Auctioneer for Channel 15 Super Auction, past Chairman of the East Jefferson Co. Junior Miss Scholarship Pageant, and Louisville Boat Club.
She is survived by her children, Troy R. Byers (Shannon), Erin Blake Lawson (Michael); grandchildren, William Price Byers, John Christopher Byers, Chance Alexander Byers; her sister, Sherry Warrick; two nieces and two nephews.
Funeral service will be 1:45 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till time of service.
A special thanks to all her dear friends and loved ones for their amazing support and love and making so many ordinary moments extraordinary.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020