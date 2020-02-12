Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:45 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Byers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Lynne (Bunton) Byers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Lynne (Bunton) Byers Obituary
Vicki Lynne (Bunton) Byers

Louisville - Vicki Lynne (Bunton) Byers, age, 74, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at Baptist Health with family by her side.

Vicki was an Event Designer around the city of Louisville for over 20 years.

Vicki was a member of Crescent Hill Christian Church, past president of the Fillies. Inc., current member of Fillies, Inc., former member of the Kentucky Derby Festival Board of Directors, Younger Women's Club of St. Matthews, Women's Club of Louisville, Kentucky Society of Association Executives, Sales and Marketing Associates, Auctioneer for Channel 15 Super Auction, past Chairman of the East Jefferson Co. Junior Miss Scholarship Pageant, and Louisville Boat Club.

She is survived by her children, Troy R. Byers (Shannon), Erin Blake Lawson (Michael); grandchildren, William Price Byers, John Christopher Byers, Chance Alexander Byers; her sister, Sherry Warrick; two nieces and two nephews.

Funeral service will be 1:45 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till time of service.

A special thanks to all her dear friends and loved ones for their amazing support and love and making so many ordinary moments extraordinary.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -