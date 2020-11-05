Vicki Mikel
Jeffersonville - Vicki Darlene Mikel, 64, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Campbellsville, Ky., and was a retired manager for Riverside Parking.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Mikel Sr., a son, Donald Mikel Jr. (Shannon) of New Salisbury, a daughter, Kathy Mikel (Ray Lawrence) of Jeffersonville, two brothers, David Beck (Beverly) of Campbellsville, KY., and Randy Beck (Laura) of Lexington, KY., a sister Margaret Lay of Lancaster, Ky., and seven grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen per her request. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from12:00 to 5:00 PM at Chapman Funeral Home, 431 West Harrison Ave. Clarksville. Please join us in attendance for a celebration of life with stories and memories to make you smile. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net