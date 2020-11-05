1/
Vicki Mikel
Vicki Mikel

Jeffersonville - Vicki Darlene Mikel, 64, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Campbellsville, Ky., and was a retired manager for Riverside Parking.

Survivors include her husband, Donald Mikel Sr., a son, Donald Mikel Jr. (Shannon) of New Salisbury, a daughter, Kathy Mikel (Ray Lawrence) of Jeffersonville, two brothers, David Beck (Beverly) of Campbellsville, KY., and Randy Beck (Laura) of Lexington, KY., a sister Margaret Lay of Lancaster, Ky., and seven grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen per her request. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from12:00 to 5:00 PM at Chapman Funeral Home, 431 West Harrison Ave. Clarksville. Please join us in attendance for a celebration of life with stories and memories to make you smile. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
(812) 283-7110
