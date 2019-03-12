Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament
3509 Taylor Blvd
Louisville - 75, passed away at her home on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

She was a long time member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church. She enjoyed vacations at the beach and attending her grandchildren's sporting and special events, but more than anything, she loved having her family all together.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Steve Paul; children, Rick Brown (Joni), Sherry Ashley (Philip), Susan Sortor (Ken), Chris Paul (Marsha), Keith Paul, and Andy Paul (Mandy); grandchildren, Logan, Hannah, Heather, and Josh Brown, Kalyn Clinton (Alex), Nicholas and Brittany Sortor, Carol, Christopher, Cate, Hannah, Haley, Gracie, Lizzie, Ben, and Henry Paul, Taylor Wolfinbarger (Brian), Noah Beard, Anthony, Brandon, and Chad Linde; great grandchildren, Oliver Linde and Audrey Clinton; sister, Sharon Richter (Art); a host of nieces and nephews; in-laws, Paul and Carolyn Paul, Janet and Carl Cox, Ray and Kayse Paul, Sue Kaelin, Betty Dawes, and Kathy Clements; and longtime friends, Mary Puckett (Bill), Georgia Goodin (Terry), and Carolyn DePalma.

Her funeral service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament, 3509 Taylor Blvd, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will take place Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
