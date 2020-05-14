Vicki Rae Benton
Louisville - Vicki Rae Benton, age 76, left the world to forever be with God, on May 11, 2020 @ 12:15 PM with her husband of 55 years by her side.. The youngest child born on July 23, 1943 to the late William and Dorothy Stanyo, in Chicago, IL.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard D. Benton, and her two dear daughters, Sheri Benton and Kari (Kevin) Benton. She is also survived by her brother, Dave Stanyo.
Vicki had a terrific sense of humor and loved telling people how she met the love of her life at Mother's which she thought sounded so sweet, but always fessed up that Mother's was actually a bar. Richard thought she was precious from the moment he met her. Vicki loved to spend her time gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
When Richard and Vicki took an early retirement, they moved from Rowland Heights, CA to Louisville, KY where Vicki loved to be surrounded by friendly people and enjoyed that Louisville was a great place to socialize with anyone she met. People who talked to her briefly or were her friends were captivated by her laugh, smile and her sincere interest in them.
She will be greatly missed by all. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 16, 2020.